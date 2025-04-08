Anti-Christ NAMED?! Prophecy Points to Global Chaos

The Anti-Christ is here and his name is Alex? A mystic’s vision reveals the shocking identity of the Antichrist—could it be true? Luz de Maria shares alleged revelations of catastrophic global events, escalating spiritual warfare, and clear signs of the end times. With specific prophecies and urgent warnings, her message challenges us to prepare spiritually for what may lie ahead. Are we witnessing the rise of the Antichrist? You decide.

WATCH THE WHOLE SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/shocking-prophecy-revealed-the-antichrist-is-here/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten