Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Anti-porn crusader says pro-family forces are shutting down industry

Thu Jul 1, 2021 - 1:14 pm EST

In This Episode

Pro-family activist Patrina Mosley is working with many survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking on major lawsuits against the porn industry and social media companies. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/anti-porn-crusader-says-pro-family-forces-are-shutting-down-industry

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL