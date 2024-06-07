Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Antichrist, Aliens, and the Mystical Revelations of the One World Religion

Fr. Michel Rodrigue has made controversial statements in the past, with skeptics dismissing his claims about the antichrist’s ultimate goal to deceive the world about the existence of God. However, his insight into prophecy and the end-times deserves a second look. The antichrist may even use “aliens” as the excuse for the origin of creation, leading people to believe in anything except God. Do not be deceived.

June 7, 2024

