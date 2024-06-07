Antichrist, Aliens, and the Mystical Revelations of the One World Religion

Fr. Michel Rodrigue has made controversial statements in the past, with skeptics dismissing his claims about the antichrist’s ultimate goal to deceive the world about the existence of God. However, his insight into prophecy and the end-times deserves a second look. The antichrist may even use “aliens” as the excuse for the origin of creation, leading people to believe in anything except God. Do not be deceived.

Watch the full interview with Fr. Michele Rodrigue on the LSNTV app.

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten