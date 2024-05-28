Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Antichrist full breakdown: the signs you NEED to know

Among the many signs of the Antichrist, he will persecute the Church with a false religion, leading many faithful Catholics astray in favor of his lies and false promises. What has been taught and prophesied about the Antichrist’s rise to power, the steps that may be taken to bring about his coming, and the esteem and status he is likely to be given by those deceived by his seductive powers are things every faithful follower of Christ should know. Catholic experts and mystics predict that the Antichrist will first show love and acceptance for all — hiding his true intention of world relativism and the One World Religion. Watch now this episode of the John-Henry Westen show, as LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen provides in-depth analysis regarding the rise of the Antichrist.

May 28, 2024

