Antichrist Pretend Messiah?

The Antichrist will persecute the Church with a false religion, leading many faithful Catholics astray with lies and false promises. What has been taught and prophesied about the Antichrist’s rise to power? How might his coming be orchestrated, and what esteem and status will he gain from those deceived by his seductive powers? Catholic experts and mystics predict that the Antichrist will initially show love and acceptance for all, masking his true intention of world relativism and the One World Religion.

