Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Antichrist Pretend Messiah?

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

The Antichrist will persecute the Church with a false religion, leading many faithful Catholics astray with lies and false promises. What has been taught and prophesied about the Antichrist’s rise to power? How might his coming be orchestrated, and what esteem and status will he gain from those deceived by his seductive powers? Catholic experts and mystics predict that the Antichrist will initially show love and acceptance for all, masking his true intention of world relativism and the One World Religion.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

July 1, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More

Antichrist Pretend Messiah?

Recent Videos
5:46

Does Trump have a statue of Saint Michael?

Recent Videos
5:14

Are the blind following the blind?

Recent Videos
4:35

Right to religious expression?

Recent Videos
4:00

Pope Francis wiretapping in embezzlement scandal?!

Recent Videos
4:02

Is Joe Biden Catholic?

Recent Videos
4:10

This is how we can STOP the devil - Sharing the truth

Recent Videos
3:27

Global tensions are rising

Recent Videos
5:02

Priest claims angel spoke to him all night

Recent Videos
4:50

Pope Francis SLAMS conservatism

Recent Videos
4:15

Priest’s secret prophecy revealed: fact or fraud?

Recent Videos
4:32

Antichrist, aliens, and the mystical revelations of the One World Religion

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...