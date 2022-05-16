Anticipation mounts ahead of Roe v. Wade decision
Pro-life groups flew in from all over the country in anticipation of the long-awaited Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Danielle Zuccaro reports on the scene in the nation's Capitol.
LSNTVMay 16, 2022
