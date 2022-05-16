LSNTV

Anticipation mounts ahead of Roe v. Wade decision

Pro-life groups flew in from all over the country in anticipation of the long-awaited Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Danielle Zuccaro reports on the scene in the nation's Capitol.

LSNTVMay 16, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More