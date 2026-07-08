Any Bishop Can Boot TLM Priests Overnight – Why They Desperately Need Their Own Bishops

A bishop wakes up one morning and decides: no more Traditional Latin Mass in his diocese. No warning. No dialogue. No appeal. The priests are removed. The faithful are scattered. And Rome looks the other way.

This is not a hypothetical. It has happened. In Guadalajara, Cardinal Robles Ortega suppressed the Fraternity of Saint Peter’s thriving community in 2021. In Dijon, Archbishop Minner expelled them from the Basilica of Fontaine-lès-Dijon after 23 years of service. In the Diocese of Lens, Bishop Durand removed them entirely in 2025. And in Tyler, Texas, Bishop Strickland was removed—and the Traditional Mass he had offered at the cathedral was banned.

A priest from the Society of Saint Pius X made the case plainly: traditional priests need bishops. The Fraternity of Saint Peter has no bishops. The Institute of Christ the King has no bishops. They are entirely beholden to diocesan bishops who hold the power to grant or withhold faculties, chrism oil, and permission for confirmations. When that bishop is hostile to tradition, the Mass disappears.

The SSPX argument for necessity stands. Without bishops of their own, traditional Catholics are at the mercy of any ordinary who views the Latin Mass as a threat. The consecrations in Écône were not rebellion. They were survival. And the thousands who stood in the rain are proof that the faithful will not abandon the Mass, even when their shepherds have abandoned them.

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