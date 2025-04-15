Apocalypse panic WON'T save you | Mother Miriam

Mother Miriam reflects on Eric Sammons’ article “Chasing the Apocalypse” and issues a loving but firm warning: obsessing over end-times predictions can become a dangerous distraction from what truly matters — personal holiness, evangelization, and daily fidelity to Christ. While staying spiritually alert is necessary, Mother Miriam reminds us that fear-driven speculation often leads to pride, spiritual paralysis, and disconnection from the mission God has given each of us right now. Drawing on Scripture, Church history, and a moving passage from 2 Peter, she lays out what true preparedness looks like: faith lived through virtue, knowledge, discipline, and love. The episode also features thoughtful responses to live questions on John Calvin, papal infallibility, and the beauty of the Latin Mass. This is a call to Catholics everywhere: root your soul not in rumors, but in the sacraments and the solid ground of Christ’s Church.

