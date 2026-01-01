Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

APOSTASY in the VATICAN: The Third Fatima Secret TODAY

John-Henry Westen and Fr. David Nix confront the crushing silence of the bishops and the divided state of traditional Catholicism in the face of open heresy. Why did even Cardinal Burke retreat? The most charitable interpretation, they suggest, is that leaders are seeking “the best terms of surrender”—prioritizing the preservation of local Latin Mass communities over calling out doctrinal corruption.

But Fr. Nix , citing canon law,  points out silence in the face of a heretic makes you complicit. He argues it is impossible to be schismatic from a heretic, turning the accusation on its head. Most strikingly, they reveal that honest inquirers—including Protestants and converts—see the crisis clearly, describing it as “Marxists running the Vatican.”

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/why-are-bishops-silent-fr-nix-exposes-the-vaticans-globalist-agenda-marian-betrayal/

January 1, 2026

