Approved APPARITION: Mary's WARNING of two worm-ridden popes

A long-hidden secret from the Marian apparition at La Salette has been uncovered warning of a coming crisis with two successive “worm-ridden popes” who would lead the Church into error. Discovered by accident in 1999 in a sealed leather case in the Vatican archives, this prophecy, once the reported bedtime reading of Pope John Paul II, has resurfaced with startling relevance today. Join us as we explore the chilling details of this suppressed message, its connection to modern Church turmoil, and why authorities tried to hide it for over a century. This is one of the most shocking and urgent Marian prophecies you will ever hear.

November 24, 2025

