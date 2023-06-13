Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

CLIP: Archbishop Cordileone BLESSES LifeSite Ahead of Dodger Protest!

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

John-Henry Westen speaks exclusively with Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone about the need for brave Catholic witness throughout the degeneracy of ‘Pride Month’ — and just days before the massive Catholic protest at Dodger Stadium. Watch the FULL interview Thursday July 15 at 8:00PM ET at LifeSiteNews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

June 13, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

CLIP: Archbishop Cordileone BLESSES LifeSite Ahead of Dodger Protest!

Recent Videos
1:03:58

EXPOSED: Trump indictment hiding TRUTH about Hunter Biden laptop

Recent Videos
0:29:05

HUGE: Catholics rally to protest LGBT PRIDE at Dodger Stadium

Recent Videos
0:29:29

'Prosperity Gospel' - False promises, false teaching for the Culture Of Life

Recent Videos
0:47:18

Redemption | Eric Tafoya from murderer to Catholic convert PART 2

Recent Videos
0:51:46

Redemption | Eric Tafoya from murderer to Catholic convert PART 1

Recent Videos
0:32:30

Ex-gay man preaches Christ AGAINST pro-LGBT law

Recent Videos
0:45:45

The Sound of Salvation | Music Ministry in Prisons with Eric Genuis

Recent Videos
0:31:00

PART 2: Freemasonry, the Black Hand, and ‘War with the Antichrist’ | Joshua Charles

Recent Videos
0:45:03

PART 1: Freemasonry, the Black Hand, and ‘War with the Antichrist’ | Joshua Charles

Recent Videos
0:27:42

Police officer Jacob Kersey | Christian marriage UNDER ARREST

Recent Videos
0:53:27

WATCH: Doctor denied relationship with mother

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...