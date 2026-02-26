Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Archbishop FIRES trad Catholic after SPEAKING OUT on Zionism

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Joe Enders did what every Catholic should be able to do: He publicly defended the teaching of his Church. Days later, he was placed on administrative leave. On Ash Wednesday, he was fired.

The Archdiocese of Detroit offered no clear explanation. But the timing tells the story. Enders had appeared on a Catholic commentary program and posted on social media about Zionism, distinguishing it from anti-Semitism, articulating the Church’s teaching on the Old Covenant, and affirming that the Church is the New Israel. For this, he lost his job, his income, and his health insurance. His second child is due any day.

This is about what happens when young, orthodox Catholics, raised in the faith, committed to tradition, raising families, discover that speaking the Church’s own language can get them exiled from her institutions. Enders represents a generation drawn to the Latin Mass, to clarity, to martyrdom, if necessary. The archdiocese just showed them what loyalty costs.

HELP JOE AND HIS FAMILY: https://www.spotfund.com/story/bb589a31-b4d4-4112-b753-5002d69b0a57

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 26, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
24:18

Archbishop FIRES trad Catholic after SPEAKING OUT on Zionism

Recent Videos
50:53

The DISASTROUS POPE: Francis, Leo, or BOTH!?

Recent Videos
21:05

DEATH THREATS for Catholic FIRED from Trump Commission

Recent Videos
1:31:21

Priest reveals SECRET to defeat Satan's greatest weapon

Recent Videos
19:12

Epstein files REVEALED: Why was he pushing evolution?

Recent Videos
22:33

Why are young people interested in race, feminism, and Jews?

Recent Videos
20:18

Media boss comes out as trad Catholic: Why young men are converting – It's the FUTURE!

Recent Videos
1:01:55

Fatima scholar predicts MAJOR SIGN: beginning of great chastisement in 2026

Recent Videos
1:35:00

How can the DEVIL be SO CLOSE to the POPE?

Recent Videos
1:02:48

How the Church CHANGED overnight: controversy of Vatican II

Recent Videos
32:05

UNSCRIPTED: The Jews, young people and the reality of hell

Recent Videos
49:32

How this father of 17 keeps his family faithful in today’s crisis

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...