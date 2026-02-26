Archbishop FIRES trad Catholic after SPEAKING OUT on Zionism

Joe Enders did what every Catholic should be able to do: He publicly defended the teaching of his Church. Days later, he was placed on administrative leave. On Ash Wednesday, he was fired.

The Archdiocese of Detroit offered no clear explanation. But the timing tells the story. Enders had appeared on a Catholic commentary program and posted on social media about Zionism, distinguishing it from anti-Semitism, articulating the Church’s teaching on the Old Covenant, and affirming that the Church is the New Israel. For this, he lost his job, his income, and his health insurance. His second child is due any day.

This is about what happens when young, orthodox Catholics, raised in the faith, committed to tradition, raising families, discover that speaking the Church’s own language can get them exiled from her institutions. Enders represents a generation drawn to the Latin Mass, to clarity, to martyrdom, if necessary. The archdiocese just showed them what loyalty costs.

