Archbishop Lenga’s Bold Stand Against Modernist Errors
Most Viral MomentsSee More
Archbishop Jan Lenga is fighting back against Modernist influences in the Church and questioning the leadership of Pope Francis.
WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/not-the-pope-just-bergoglio-bishop-who-survived-communism-weighs-in/
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
January 16, 2025
Comments