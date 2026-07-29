Archbishop Sample on the SSPX: “Where is the Pope”

Archbishop Sample has declared the Society of Saint Pius X “in schism.” Then he asked a question that has been on the minds of many faithful Catholics: “Where is the Pope?”

The growing tension between traditional Catholics and the Vatican can be seen. Sample’s declaration is clear: the SSPX has separated itself from the Church. But his question about Pope Leo reveals a deeper unease, a sense that the papacy itself is not providing the clarity, guidance, or unity that Catholics desperately need.

The archbishop’s words reflect a broader crisis. If the SSPX is in schism, what about the bishops who bless same-sex unions? What about the cardinals who promote gender ideology? What about the Vatican’s deal with China that persecutes the underground Church? Where is the Pope on these issues? Where is the clarity? Where is the leadership?

Sample’s question is not rhetorical. It is a plea. And it echoes what countless faithful Catholics are asking as the Church descends into confusion. The SSPX controversy is one symptom. The deeper question is whether the papacy itself has become part of the problem. The faithful are waiting for an answer. But so far, the silence is deafening.

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