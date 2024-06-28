Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Archbishop Viganò blasts Pope Francis over schism trial and Trump vows to release pro-life prisoners

Archbishop Viganò has insisted he will not attend or cooperate with the Vatican’s trial accusing him of schism for rejecting Pope Francis. Meanwhile, Trump says he will get jailed pro-lifers like Paulette Harlow ‘out of the gulag’ if re-elected.

June 28, 2024

