Archbishop Viganò Blasts Transgender Visibility Day Supplanting Easter at White House

President Joe Biden, a supposedly devout Catholic, declared Easter Sunday as Transgender Visibility Day — shocking Catholics across the world and sparking international debate about Christianity’s place in the public square against the increasingly religious LGBT agenda. President Biden was quick to walk back his comments, distancing himself from his own proclamation about Transgender Visibility Day. However, Biden’s walk-back has only raised more questions about who is really in charge of the Biden Administration. To add insult to injury, Biden’s administration banned any religious symbols on White House Easter Eggs. The White House’s message is clear: Transgender Visibility Day has supplanted Christianity’s holiest day of the year.

