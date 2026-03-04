Archbishop Viganò calls Cardinals Burke, Müller and Sarah ‘controlled opposition’

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò issued a blistering assessment of three of the most prominent conservative cardinals in Rome: Gerhard Müller, Robert Sarah, and Raymond Burke. His charge? They are not resistance — they are “controlled opposition,” permitted to criticize around the edges while ultimately legitimizing the very system they claim to oppose.

Viganò lays out the evidence: All three recognize Víctor Manuel Fernández as legitimate prefect of the Dicastery for the Faith despite his pornographic writings and heretical statements. None demanded revocation of Fiducia Supplicans. None moved to block implementation of Traditionis Custodes. None offered a word of support when Viganò himself was excommunicated. None have criticized the Mater Populi Fidelis document stripping Mary of her traditional titles.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten