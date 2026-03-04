Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Archbishop Viganò calls Cardinals Burke, Müller and Sarah ‘controlled opposition’

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò issued a blistering assessment of three of the most prominent conservative cardinals in Rome: Gerhard Müller, Robert Sarah, and Raymond Burke. His charge? They are not resistance — they are “controlled opposition,” permitted to criticize around the edges while ultimately legitimizing the very system they claim to oppose.

Viganò lays out the evidence: All three recognize Víctor Manuel Fernández as legitimate prefect of the Dicastery for the Faith despite his pornographic writings and heretical statements. None demanded revocation of Fiducia Supplicans. None moved to block implementation of Traditionis Custodes. None offered a word of support when Viganò himself was excommunicated. None have criticized the Mater Populi Fidelis document stripping Mary of her traditional titles.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 4, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
8:40

Archbishop Viganò calls Cardinals Burke, Müller and Sarah ‘controlled opposition’

Recent Videos
4:47

SSPX outlines route to STOP bishop consecrations without papal mandate

Recent Videos
5:17

BREAKING: Bishops secretly DO NOT submit to Francis' teachings | Bishop Schneider

Recent Videos
12:12

John-Henry Westen OPEN LETTER to Cardinal Sarah RE:SSPX

Recent Videos
51:16

WAR on online speech EXPOSED: Europe's arrests are just beginning

Recent Videos
7:36

Catholic SECRETS to a better Lent: Why Tradition matters

Recent Videos
4:02

Bishop Strickland REVEALS why he supports the SSPX bishops

Recent Videos
4:00

Priest MOCKS Holy Communion on tongue, compares to 'feeding animals'

Recent Videos
20:27

New END TIMES movie as laid out in Bible: Timeline of PROPHECY

Recent Videos
6:19

LEAKED EMAIL: Cardinal Cupich ignores Fulton Sheen to attack Trump

Recent Videos
20:18

Unearthed 1990 PROPHECY: We have a FALSE Pope

Recent Videos
27:01

Pope Leo continuing 'irreversible trajectory' of Francis: SSPX statement

Comments

1 Comments

    Loading...