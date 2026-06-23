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Archbishop Viganò Demands an Audience with Pope Leo: "I Am Not a Schismatic"

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Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has published the letter he sent privately to Pope Leo XIV in January. His message is simple: I am not a schismatic. I just want the Church to be Catholic.

Viganò had requested a personal audience with the Pope to explain himself, to defend his actions, to speak man to man. The Vatican postponed the meeting. Then canceled it altogether. So Viganò went public with the letter he had hoped to deliver in person. The record is now on public display.

He blew the whistle on the McCarrick scandal. As papal nuncio to the United States, he brought the accusations directly to Pope Francis. Pope Francis refused to act. Viganò did not stay silent. For that, he lost his apartment, his pension, and his retirement. He was shunned, exiled from the Vatican, and eventually excommunicated.

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June 23, 2026

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