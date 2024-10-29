Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Archbishop Viganò endorses LifeSite journalist's book on the crisis in the Church

Veteran LifeSite journalist Stephen Kokx just published his second book in as many years. Released on the Feast of Christ the King, Navigating the Crisis in the Church: Essays in Defense of Traditional Catholicism is a collection of essays addressed to all Catholics who find themselves troubled by the never-ending series of crises under Francis. It has also received praise from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò for bringing needed clarity on the state of the Church and the world.

October 29, 2024

