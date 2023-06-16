Archbishop Viganò, faithful Catholics rebuke LGBT PRIDE | Pope Francis praises Fr. Martin

Pope Francis has encouraged Fr. James Martin and his pro-LGBT agenda to continue — twisting Catholic teaching on marriage and sexuality. But, Archbishop Viganò and other brave Catholics leaders including Bishop Strickland and Fr. James Altman are rejecting LGBT PRIDE and transgender ideology. Archbishop Viganò calls the pastoral push for “homo-heresy” — which seeks entrenchment in every corner of Church life — to be called out and stopped. Fr. Pope Francis, Fr. James Martin, and even influential Catholics such as Joe Biden must all be corrected. Watch now for the resistance to LGBT PRIDE, the heroic witness of Archbishop Viganò, the scandal of Pope Francis honoring Fr. James Martin, and more.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/