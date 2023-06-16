Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Archbishop Viganò, faithful Catholics rebuke LGBT PRIDE | Pope Francis praises Fr. Martin

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

Pope Francis has encouraged Fr. James Martin and his pro-LGBT agenda to continue — twisting Catholic teaching on marriage and sexuality. But, Archbishop Viganò and other brave Catholics leaders including Bishop Strickland and Fr. James Altman are rejecting LGBT PRIDE and transgender ideology. Archbishop Viganò calls the pastoral push for “homo-heresy” — which seeks entrenchment in every corner of Church life — to be called out and stopped. Fr. Pope Francis, Fr. James Martin, and even influential Catholics such as Joe Biden must all be corrected. Watch now for the resistance to LGBT PRIDE, the heroic witness of Archbishop Viganò, the scandal of Pope Francis honoring Fr. James Martin, and more.

June 16, 2023

