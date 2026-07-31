Archbishop Viganò: Fauci Will Face God's Justice

Frank Wright examines Archbishop Viganò’s warning that powerful political and institutional elites increasingly evade accountability. Referencing controversies involving Fauci, Epstein, COVID-19 policies, and the UN’s 2030 Agenda, the discussion argues that earthly justice may fail—but divine judgment will not.

The video also considers the personal cost Viganò has faced for confronting powerful institutions while claiming fidelity to Christ and the Church.

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