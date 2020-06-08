Archbishop Viganò’s letter to President Trump: There is an eternal struggle between good and evil
Mon Jun 8, 2020 - 11:49 am EST
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has released this powerful letter today to President Trump warning him that the current crises over the coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd riots are a part of the eternal spiritual struggle between the forces of good and evil. He encourages the president to continue the fight on behalf of the “children of light.”
