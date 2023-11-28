Are conservatives voting for abortion? Disturbing trend explained

Joseph Backholm, Senior Fellow for Biblical Worldview and Strategic Engagement at the Family Research Council, is sounding the alarm about conservatives voting for abortion rights at the polls, especially in states that have long-been considered safe havens for the unborn. Backholm contends that — despite recognizing the immorality and tragedy of abortion — conservatives are voting for abortion access in order to keep the ‘hookup culture’ alive. LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale unpacks this disturbing dynamic, what it means for the pro-life message in the ballot box, and how the Culture of Life must take the fight against abortion to the root of the problems in order to convert hearts and minds for life.

