Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Are conservatives voting for abortion? Disturbing trend explained

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More
Joseph Backholm, Senior Fellow for Biblical Worldview and Strategic Engagement at the Family Research Council, is sounding the alarm about conservatives voting for abortion rights at the polls, especially in states that have long-been considered safe havens for the unborn. Backholm contends that — despite recognizing the immorality and tragedy of abortion — conservatives are voting for abortion access in order to keep the ‘hookup culture’ alive. LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale unpacks this disturbing dynamic, what it means for the pro-life message in the ballot box, and how the Culture of Life must take the fight against abortion to the root of the problems in order to convert hearts and minds for life.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 28, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Are conservatives voting for abortion? Disturbing trend explained

Recent Videos
19:44

Pope Francis using Synod as smokescreen for 'heretical hypnotism' | Liz Yore

Recent Videos
18:25

Pope Francis' Synod reveals revolution underway in Catholic Church | Jeanne Smits

Recent Videos
18:31

Globalists using 'satanic semantics' to push New World Order agenda

Recent Videos
3:29

Urgent: 46 children need food, medicine, clothing now

Recent Videos
8:13

Synod reveals Catholic Church directly infiltrated at highest levels | James Bogle

Recent Videos
12:53

Ugandan MP SHOCKED at Pope Francis’ Vatican | Lucy Akello

Recent Videos
9:14

Time is NOW for ‘shock troops’ to fight for Christ | Jeff Gunnarson

Recent Videos
16:16

Globalists seek to destroy the West - Catholics must act to protect it | Alice Muchiri

Recent Videos
40:08

Bishop Strickland leads hundreds of Catholics in rosary rally outside US bishops’ conference

Recent Videos
22:42

Clerical sex abusers, not victims, receive ‘mercy’ from Pope Francis | Liz Yore

Recent Videos
12:10

Pope Francis did all the heavy lifting during the Synod by holding his own 'Uber-Synod'

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...