Are the Blind Following the Blind? Fr. James Altman clarifies his controversial remarks on Pope Francis, explaining he prays for ‘Jorge Bergoglio’s’ conversion rather than condemning him. Join Fr. Altman and John-Henry Westen as they discuss these important matters and reveal the miraculous events that led to Donald Trump having a statue of St. Michael the Archangel on his bedside table. Uncover the truth behind the headlines and stay informed about the spiritual battles at play.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten