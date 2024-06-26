Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Are the Blind Following the Blind?

Are the Blind Following the Blind? Fr. James Altman clarifies his controversial remarks on Pope Francis, explaining he prays for ‘Jorge Bergoglio’s’ conversion rather than condemning him. Join Fr. Altman and John-Henry Westen as they discuss these important matters and reveal the miraculous events that led to Donald Trump having a statue of St. Michael the Archangel on his bedside table. Uncover the truth behind the headlines and stay informed about the spiritual battles at play.

June 26, 2024

Are the Blind Following the Blind?

