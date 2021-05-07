Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Are we in the end times prophesied by so many Catholic saints?

Fri May 7, 2021 - 4:21 pm EST

In This Episode

John-Henry Westen reads a LifeSite article written by a German diocesan priest Fr. Frank Unterhalt. He speaks on the many prophesies and visions made by Catholic saints and mystics regarding the end times and the false prophet of the apocalypse.

