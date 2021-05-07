Are we in the end times prophesied by so many Catholic saints?
Fri May 7, 2021 - 4:21 pm EST
In This Episode
John-Henry Westen reads a LifeSite article written by a German diocesan priest Fr. Frank Unterhalt. He speaks on the many prophesies and visions made by Catholic saints and mystics regarding the end times and the false prophet of the apocalypse.
