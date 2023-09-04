Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Are You Ready to Take BACK the Church?

Are you ready to take back the Church?  LifeSiteNews is proud to announce our 2023 Rome Life Forum in Rome, Italy. The two-day strategy conference will be held immediately after the Vatican’s Synod on Synodality which threatens to formalize heretical teachings on the family.

We will focus on confronting the evils of the Deep Church and Deep State and their involvement in the Great Reset agenda. We will learn and work out together how we as Christ’s faithful can combat this diabolical movement under the direction of Our Lady.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to actively participate in all forum strategy sessions with our guest speakers. The goal of the conference is to provide an interactive experience for all forum participants as we work together to formulate a plan to end corruption in the church, which will ultimately end corruption in the world.

September 4, 2023

Are You Ready to Take BACK the Church?

