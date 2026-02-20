WAR on online speech EXPOSED: Europe's arrests are just beginning

Across the United Kingdom, thousands have been arrested for “offensive” social media posts. In Germany, police raids and device seizures now target citizens who criticize public officials. What was sold as protection against extremism has become a weapon against mainstream Christian positions on marriage, sexuality, and political dissent. ADF International executive director Paul Coleman sits down with Andreas Wailzer to expose the censorship infrastructure rapidly spreading across Europe and beyond. The European Union’s Digital Services Act is not a regional regulation; it is a global mechanism pressuring tech companies to police lawful speech worldwide. Coleman warns that the same apparatus used to suppress election narratives and silence dissent is already reaching across borders, with direct implications for Americans who assume their free speech is protected.

