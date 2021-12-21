Mother Miriam Live

As Advent is coming to a close, Christians must be thankful that 'God is in control'

In today's episode, Mother Miriam discusses Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s message for the faithful as we near Christmas. You can find the letter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/abp-viganos-christmas-2021-message/

December 21, 2021

Mother Miriam Live

