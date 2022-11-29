Astonishing: Bibles After 1960 Withheld Best Weapon Against Satan
SIN OF OMISSION? Jesus clearly states that "prayer and fasting" are the two most powerful weapons in our fight against Satan. However, today's most popular Bibles have REMOVED the power of fasting — destroying the spiritual lives of countless Christians worldwide. Join John-Henry Westen and Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, Drew Mason, to learn about this shocking change to the Bible. The truth is being censored, and now Jesus' own words are being removed. DON'T BE TRICKED BY BIBLE CENSORSHIP.
CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
The John-Henry Westen ShowNovember 29, 2022
Recent VideosSee More
-
Astonishing: Bibles After 1960 Withheld Best Weapon Against Satan
-
Scott Hahn: How to get over the 'Hippie Hangover' and fix 'Wreck-ovation of the 70s and 80s'
-
The poor have a name. Silent Children's Mission is dedicated to serving them
-
-
Priest calls out 'lunatic approach of transgenderism,' gets cancelled by his own bishop