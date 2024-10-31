Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Australia's Free Speech Crackdown: Monica Smit Speaks Out

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Activist Monica Smit addresses Australia’s escalating restrictions on free speech, with recent cases like the ban on Candace Owens entering the country highlighting the growing control over who can speak within its borders.

Smit says Australians urgently need to defend freedom of expression and stand up against government overreach before it worsens.

Speak up against censorship and sign the petition: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/candaceowens

 

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

October 31, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Australia's Free Speech Crackdown: Monica Smit Speaks Out

Recent Videos
5:33

How families foster vocations

Recent Videos
7:25

Pope Pius XII’s one word after his Fatima vision: ‘Apostasy’

Recent Videos
3:46

Breaking the stacked deck: what cardinals SHOULD be

Recent Videos
2:37

Is Pope Francis making Catholics lose the faith?

Recent Videos
4:51

How to combat the GLOBAL epidemic of trans victimhood

Recent Videos
3:35

Hidden dangers of trans ideology | How it harms children and families

Recent Videos
2:49

Why are we calling them women?

Recent Videos
2:29

Don't let social media RUIN your God given dreams

Recent Videos
2:05

Protecting your family with the Rosary

Recent Videos
3:13

Leah Darrow's journey to Christ: embracing God's call for more

Recent Videos
4:36

Modesty brings us closer to Christ

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...