Australia's Free Speech Crackdown: Monica Smit Speaks Out

Activist Monica Smit addresses Australia’s escalating restrictions on free speech, with recent cases like the ban on Candace Owens entering the country highlighting the growing control over who can speak within its borders.

Smit says Australians urgently need to defend freedom of expression and stand up against government overreach before it worsens.

Speak up against censorship and sign the petition: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/candaceowens

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten