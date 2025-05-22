Babies or Bio-Waste? The Dark Cost of IVF
IVF is often hailed as a scientific miracle, but at what moral cost? Dr. Alicia Thompson, a former OB-GYN turned pro-life advocate, exposes the dark side of in vitro fertilization, including discarded embryos, overlooked health risks, and ethical red flags. She also outlines Church-approved fertility alternatives that respect the sanctity of life while helping couples conceive. This is how faith and science can work together without compromise.
WATCH NOW: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/hidden-secret-behind-ivf-doctor-speaks-out/
May 22, 2025
