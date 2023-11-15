Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Beating pornography addiction for good: practical tips from a psychotherapist
Paul Lavergne returns on this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, concluding his two-part interview with Jonathon on porn addiction and how to fight it. If you missed Part 1, click here. Those struggling with porn addiction can contact Lavergne at [email protected] or by calling +1 705-868-8896.
November 15, 2023
