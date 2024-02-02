BEAUTIFUL: African Nun Explains God's Will for the Family

Sr. Veronica Rop, an African Nun and panelist of the Africa Life Forum shares a beautiful reflection on the ministry of the family and how God is present in a loving and holy home. In an increasingly childless world that is hostile to the pro-life movement, Sr. Rop’s words are a light in the darkness.

Watch now and watch the full Africa Life Forum, where LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen joined a gathering of leading pro-life, pro-family experts from across Africa to address the growing challenges from U.S. President Joe Biden in the areas of faith, life, and family.

Watch now: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/african-leaders-reject-bidens-anti-family-neo-colonialism-africa-life-forum

