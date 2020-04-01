Before coronavirus closed churches, Christians in Europe suffered at the hands of their gov’ts

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Ellen Fantini the Executive Director of the Observatory on the Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe speaks about the religious persecution Christians face in Europe.

Fantini and Van Maren discuss the complex negative attitude toward Christians, persecution of Christians in Europe that is largely ignored, and what that means for Christians moving forward.

Especially during these difficult times when churches are closed across the world, this is a great reminder of the hundreds of thousands of Christians that can't attend service regularly and/or risk their lives to worship God.