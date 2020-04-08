Benham brother arrested for sidewalk counseling: we need “to protect the most vulnerable”

David Benham and other volunteers with Cities4Life a non-profit that is considered an essential business were arrested while praying outside an abortion facility.

Despite practicing social distancing and not exceeding the state mandate of gatherings over 10 people, a police officer was threatening to arrest these peaceful prayer warriors.

Benham joins Jonathon Van Maren in today’s special episode to talk about the experience, how the government is using this crisis to censor pro-lifers, and what we need to do to fight back.

Benham reminds listeners that we need to stop being so worried about protecting ourselves and remember to protect the most defenseless among us: the unborn. He calls on pro-lifers to step into the culture and truly take a stand for life.