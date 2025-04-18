Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Betrayal foretold? Luz de Maria’s end-time prophecy

Mystic Luz de Maria reveals chilling alleged prophecies of a Vatican betrayal of Christ Himself. In her mystical messages from Heaven, she warns of deception from within the Church, the rise of apostasy, and the coming spiritual war that will test the faithful. As global events accelerate, are we witnessing the fulfillment of these end-time revelations? Catholics are urged to remain watchful, faithful, and grounded in the truth.

WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/shocking-prophecy-revealed-the-antichrist-is-here/

****
+++

****

+++

April 18, 2025

