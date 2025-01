BETRAYAL in Rome?! | Ancient Prophecies Warn of Apostasy

Will there be betrayal in Rome? These ancient prophecies warn of Apostasy and give chilling predictions from saints, mystics, and approved apparitions that foretell a time of unprecedented crisis in the Catholic Church.

These prophecies warn of schism, apostasy, and even betrayal by Church leaders, including a pope, and reveal the dangers of diabolical infiltration.

Could we be living in the times they foresaw?

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/ancient-catholic-prophecies-warn-of-a-pope-who-will-gravely-harm-the-church/

