Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Betrayal in Rome: The Fatima Warning

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

The urgent messages of Our Lady of Fatima and other Catholic mystics like Blessed Catherine Emmerich. They explore the grave warnings about a coming period of great distress for the Church, including the prophecy of “two popes” and a “counterfeit church” that leads many astray. The conversation connects these visions directly to the Catechism of the Catholic Church (paragraphs 675-677), which foretells a final trial that will shake the faith of many believers. Despite the looming darkness—marked by persecution, apostasy, and the “mystery of iniquity”—the message is ultimately one of hope.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://7xup.short.gy/qQkpPy Find FULL and UNCENSORED content here to see beyond what we can show you on YouTube: https://7xup.short.gy/KNBJfI

November 28, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Betrayal in Rome: The Fatima Warning

Recent Videos
4:41

Will Rome Lose the Faith? A Mystic's Chilling Prophecy of Anti-Popes and the End Times

Recent Videos
6:59

Approved APPARITION: Mary's WARNING of two worm-ridden popes

Recent Videos
9:06

End times PROPHECY: Mystic warns of two ANTI-POPES

Recent Videos
2:01

Bishop Schneider | 'Confusion from Pope Francis' blocked Charlie Kirk's conversion

Recent Videos
3:43

The exorcism Rome needed

Recent Videos
4:13

Spiritual warfare at the Vatican: exorcism, banned Masses, and a Mary controversy

Recent Videos
8:47

How the Vatican is betraying Christian truth | The great compromise

Recent Videos
5:02

Exorcist's WARNING | Halloween opens a door to demons

Recent Videos
3:26

Confronting darkness: An exorcist's witness to God's power

Recent Videos
3:18

Unreported miracle: 400,000 Russians gather to pray for their nation

Recent Videos
7:00

Our Lady's protection: Faith and the Mother of God in Russia

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...