Betrayal in Rome: The Fatima Warning

The urgent messages of Our Lady of Fatima and other Catholic mystics like Blessed Catherine Emmerich. They explore the grave warnings about a coming period of great distress for the Church, including the prophecy of “two popes” and a “counterfeit church” that leads many astray. The conversation connects these visions directly to the Catechism of the Catholic Church (paragraphs 675-677), which foretells a final trial that will shake the faith of many believers. Despite the looming darkness—marked by persecution, apostasy, and the “mystery of iniquity”—the message is ultimately one of hope.

