BREAKING | Biden DOJ Accused of Brutal Treatment of Jailed Pro-Lifer — Prolonged Solitary, Shackles
Jailed pro-lifer Heather Idoni says she has been kept in solitary confinement for 22 days, with the lights of her cell kept on 24 hours a day. Idoni has been jailed since last fall for attempting to save unborn babies by blocking access to abortion centers. In an exclusive interview, she said that she was put in solitary confinement by guards for sharing food with fellow prisoners.
April 29, 2024
