Biden regime calls COVID truth-tellers 'medical misinformation' terrorists
It almost went unnoticed when the Department of Homeland Security issued an official terrorism advisory. AnneMarie Schieber joins Jim Hale to expose it, and to talk about some shocking new statistics on the danger of the COVID vaccine in today's episode of Health Issues & Answers.
LSNTVFebruary 17, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Biden regime calls COVID truth-tellers 'medical misinformation' terrorists
-
EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes interviews with Ottawa truck drivers
-
Western nations are copying China's social credit system with vaccine passports, activist warns
-
They beat me and my wife: Freedom activist exposes brutality of Chinese Communist Party
-
Fact-check: Debunking the bogus 'science' of COVID vaccines, lockdowns, and mask mandates