Biden regime calls COVID truth-tellers 'medical misinformation' terrorists

It almost went unnoticed when the Department of Homeland Security issued an official terrorism advisory. AnneMarie Schieber joins Jim Hale to expose it, and to talk about some shocking new statistics on the danger of the COVID vaccine in today's episode of Health Issues & Answers.

LSNTVFebruary 17, 2022

