Biden's $53 billion dollar COVID testing scam
What is behind Joe Biden's government sponsored, taxpayer funded COVID testing program? LifeSiteNews Health Issues & Answers Correspondent AnneMarie Schieber joins Jim Hale to talk about why this is just the latest example of government waste that is designed to keep Americans in fear of a dying virus.
LSNTVFebruary 3, 2022
