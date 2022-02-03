LSNTV

Biden's $53 billion dollar COVID testing scam

What is behind Joe Biden's government sponsored, taxpayer funded COVID testing program? LifeSiteNews Health Issues & Answers Correspondent AnneMarie Schieber joins Jim Hale to talk about why this is just the latest example of government waste that is designed to keep Americans in fear of a dying virus.

