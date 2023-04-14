Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BIG TECH ATTACK: John-Henry Westen under FIRE!

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

YouTube permanently banned LifeSite Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen from the Big Tech platform — all for speaking the truth about life, faith, family, and freedom and bringing millions of viewers to the fullness of the Truth. LifeSite is now fully banned from Google, but LifeSite is fighting back by having just launched its very own LifeSite video hosting server — LSNTV. LSNTV is the biggest online video platform in the pro-life and pro-family movement, streaming free online seven days a week. The John-Henry Westen Show will continue broadcasting the best in the pro-life and pro-family movement with breaking news, devotionals, and investigative reporting that you and your families can trust. Tune in now and hear the powerful words that John-Henry Westen has to say about YouTube’s aggressive move and what the unprecedented lifetime ban means for fans of LifeSite all over the world!

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

April 14, 2023

