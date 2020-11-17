Bill Gates’ falsehood: ‘I’ve never been involved in any sort of microchip-type thing’

Ever since some controversial comments Bill Gates made early this year, he has been drawing attention from concerned people all over the world. These comments center around Gates' possible involvement in the implementation of microchips inside COVID-19 vaccines, including when he stated "we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered...or when we have a vaccine who has received it."
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.