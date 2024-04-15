Bill Maher Reveals the Grim Truth of What Pro-Abortion Leftists Really Think
Breaking NewsSee More
In a viral clip from his HBO show “Real Time,” Bill Maher admitted abortion is murder but said it was “okay” because there are “eight billion people in the world.” Maher’s remarkably honest comments demonstrate the grisly logic of the pro-abortion position and confirm that globalist elites are motivated by a radical depopulation agenda.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
April 15, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
WATCH: Bishop Strickland URGES Pope Francis and all bishops to ‘return to Christ’ in NEW open letter
EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Robert Sarah 'PROUD' of African bishops rejecting Pope Francis' LGBT 'blessings'
EXCLUSIVE: New Knoxville Planned Parenthood security video casts doubt on FBI case against pro-lifer
BREAKING: Archbishop Viganò accuses Pope Francis of supporting 'Davos elites' & 'New World Order'
Comments