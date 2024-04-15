Bill Maher Reveals the Grim Truth of What Pro-Abortion Leftists Really Think

In a viral clip from his HBO show “Real Time,” Bill Maher admitted abortion is murder but said it was “okay” because there are “eight billion people in the world.” Maher’s remarkably honest comments demonstrate the grisly logic of the pro-abortion position and confirm that globalist elites are motivated by a radical depopulation agenda.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com



SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten