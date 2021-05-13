Biologist weighs in on COVID vaccine shedding

Renowned biologist Pamela Acker joins the Ladies of LifeSite to share her research into the COVID vaccine shedding, specifically it's impacts on women's reproductive health.

Pamela Acker is an expert on the use of aborted fetal cells in vaccines and in vaccine development testing. Acker recently wrote the book Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective, which is available here.

Grab your cup of coffee, tea, or beverage of choice and join us for conversation that is sure to educate and inspire!

We hope that you will be inspired and spiritually strengthened through this podcast and share it with a friend, mother, sister, or daughter in your life.