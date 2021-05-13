Podcast Image

Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

Biologist weighs in on COVID vaccine shedding

Thu May 13, 2021 - 10:11 am EST

In This Episode

Renowned biologist Pamela Acker joins the Ladies of LifeSite to share her research into the COVID vaccine shedding, specifically it's impacts on women's reproductive health.

Pamela Acker is an expert on the use of aborted fetal cells in vaccines and in vaccine development testing. Acker recently wrote the book Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective, which is available here.

