Biometric TYRANNY: The New War on Faith and Freedom

Digital identity expert Alexander Marcis explains the growing threat of global biometric surveillance. Far from being just a security measure, Marcis warns, these systems are quietly reshaping human identity: rewarding conformity, punishing moral resistance, and targeting religious communities in the process. With the Church largely silent and global powers pressing forward, Marcis calls this what it is: a spiritual war disguised as technological progress. Catholics must wake up, speak out, and defend the dignity of the human person before it’s too late.

June 5, 2025

