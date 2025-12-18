Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Eleganti's Final WARNING: The Silence on Doctrine Is a Lie

Bishop Marian Eleganti — the Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Chur — breaks the silence of the episcopacy to confront the Vatican’s campaign of doctrinal ambiguity. He explains how Rome is systematically reopening closed questions, from women’s ordination to LGBT advocacy, through strategic appointments, ambiguous pastoral documents, and papal gestures that carry deliberate theological weight.

Bishop Eleganti analyzes troubling signals from Pope Leo’s early pontificate: his meeting with Fr. James Martin, equivocal remarks on changing doctrine, and the false moral equivalence between abortion and the death penalty. He warns that such spontaneous, unclear statements erode the consistency and authority of the magisterium.

December 18, 2025

