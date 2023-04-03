Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Fulton J. Sheen's powerful pro-life prayer

Venerable Fulton J. Sheen continues inspiring pro-life and pro-family leaders in the United States, Canada, and across the world as the Culture of Life confronts the radical abortion and progressive LGBT lobbies intent on establishing the New World Order. Fortunately, Bishop Fulton J. Sheen left pro-lifers a powerful gift, the Spiritual Adoption Prayer for Unborn Babies. How can these innocents intercede for us?

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/3-top-stories-fulton-j-sheen-new-miracle-dennis-pragers-xxx-beliefs/

April 3, 2023

Bishop Fulton J. Sheen's powerful pro-life prayer

Is Pope Francis CHANGING the Priesthood?

Breaking: MSM coverup of transgender identity of Nashville shooter

WATCH: Is Pope Francis DESTROYING Marriage?

Modern Medicine Was Based on Christian Principles UNTIL NOW

BREAKING: Jarring details REVEALED from Pope Francis' new pagan mass

Big Tech Attack: Just one more strike means that LifeSite is banned on YouTube PERMANENTLY!

Will More Banks COLLAPSE? An Expert Weighs In

Find out how the bank collapse could impact you

Eye Witness Shares FIRST EVER Stigmata Miracle Caught on Camera

How is THIS Good for Women's Health?

PROOF that God answers prayer? This videographer says YES

