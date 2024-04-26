Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Joseph Strickland | 'I don't want any part of a church that ignores sin & the Cross'

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Bishop Strickland boldly asserts that he wants no part of a church that ignores sin in favor of temporary approval of the world. Welcoming everyone without any call to repentance is a model that the True Church will ultimately not embrace, and will pass away like every other contemporary fashion that is not rooted in the truth of the Gospel.

Watch the full episode of Faith and Reason now with special guest Bishop Joseph Strickland: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/roger-stone-makes-stunning-catholic-confession-pope-francis-haunted-by-cardinal-electors-past/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 26, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Bishop Joseph Strickland | 'I don't want any part of a church that ignores sin & the Cross'

Recent Videos
4:05

Bishop Joseph Strickland reacts to Pope Francis' leadership & Judas' betrayal

Recent Videos
3:07

Combating Communism in the United States

Recent Videos
4:54

The evil of Mao Zedong: deceit, revenge, and slaughter

Recent Videos
3:26

3 reasons why the devil HATES Latin

Recent Videos
3:42

The Rise of WOMEN Altar Servers

Recent Videos
3:11

EMOTIONAL: Man speaks to Jesus

Recent Videos
4:53

HORRIFYING: Man experiences LOSS of God

Recent Videos
4:57

'I went to the WORST place in all of existence' | Ed Jozsa

Recent Videos
3:31

'Suffering is a GIFT' — car crash survivor

Recent Videos
3:05

'I thought I was dreaming' - Man TRAPPED in Car Crash

Recent Videos
3:15

How France KILLED motherhood

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...