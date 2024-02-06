Bishop Joseph Strickland laments the current confusion in the Church

Bishop Joseph Strickland reacts to the confusion surrounding the Vatican’s controversial English translation of Fiducia Supplicans. Bishop Strickland considers the wisdom of the Church’s use of Latin as the gold standard for her teaching, which would avoid much of the confusion facing Fiducia Supplicans.

Watch the full interview in which Bishop Strickland also warns against the increasing desire for “women priests” among liberal Catholic activists, infatuations that only devalue the authentic and traditional role of women in the Church: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-strickland-calls-out-rome-for-weaponized-ambiguity-on-women-homosexual-blessings/ \

