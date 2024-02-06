Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bishop Joseph Strickland laments the current confusion in the Church

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Bishop Joseph Strickland reacts to the confusion surrounding the Vatican’s controversial English translation of Fiducia Supplicans. Bishop Strickland considers the wisdom of the Church’s use of Latin as the gold standard for her teaching, which would avoid much of the confusion facing Fiducia Supplicans.

Watch the full interview in which Bishop Strickland also warns against the increasing desire for “women priests” among liberal Catholic activists, infatuations that only devalue the authentic and traditional role of women in the Church: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-strickland-calls-out-rome-for-weaponized-ambiguity-on-women-homosexual-blessings/ \

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 6, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
5:44

Bishop Joseph Strickland laments the current confusion in the Church

Recent Videos
4:31

EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Joseph Strickland reacts to the controversy about gender roles

Recent Videos
4:14

BEAUTIFUL: African nun explains God's will for the family

Recent Videos
3:20

Africa Life Forum: Exposing the harm of the LGBT agenda

Recent Videos
4:08

The father's role comes from GOD

Recent Videos
3:14

Faith lives in the HEARTS of the PEOPLE

Recent Videos
4:03

Drew Mason: 'One of the greatest scripture scholars of all time ... is SATAN.'

Recent Videos
3:26

Parents get this WRONG about their children

Recent Videos
4:07

President Trump receives Vivek Ramaswamy's endorsement to champion life, faith & family

Recent Videos
5:06

"This CANNOT happen again." Pope Francis' time of confusion will end

Recent Videos
3:19

The hilarious truth of exposing the abortion agenda

Recent Videos
4:43

WOW: Comedian goes ALL-IN with pro-life comedy!

Comments

1 Comments

    Loading...